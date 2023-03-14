Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $344.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

