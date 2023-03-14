Covington Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

