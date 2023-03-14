Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

