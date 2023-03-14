Covington Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,977 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.