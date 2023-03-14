Covington Capital Management Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

