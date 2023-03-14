Covington Capital Management Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.