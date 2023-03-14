Covington Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

