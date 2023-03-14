Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

