Covington Capital Management Sells 4,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.