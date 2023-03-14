CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

