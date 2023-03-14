CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.