CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

