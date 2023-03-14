CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.0 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $267.32 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.13. The firm has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

