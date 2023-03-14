CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 889 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $430.86 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

