Credit Suisse Group Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 470 ($5.73) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 510 ($6.22).

SDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,626 ($32.00).

LON SDR opened at GBX 446.30 ($5.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 709.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.21. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.24) and a one year high of GBX 551.17 ($6.72). The firm has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.

In other Schroders news, insider Deborah Waterhouse acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($25,073.61). Company insiders own 213.22% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

