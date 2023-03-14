Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 291892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.