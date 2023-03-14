Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 291892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.43.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
See Also
