Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 77.5% in February

Mar 14th, 2023

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPGGet Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

CPG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 10,420,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. StockNews.com cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

