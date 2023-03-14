Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 2,294 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61.

Criteo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $478,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

