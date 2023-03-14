Critical Comparison: Gartner (NYSE:IT) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gartner and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 0 4 3 0 2.43 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gartner currently has a consensus target price of $359.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Gartner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gartner is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.9% of Gartner shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Gartner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gartner has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -21.4, meaning that its share price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 14.75% 2,645.96% 13.34% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gartner and Veritec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $5.48 billion 4.62 $807.80 million $9.99 32.03 Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gartner beats Veritec on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment offers business professionals the opportunity to learn, share, and network through conferences and peer-driven sessions. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

