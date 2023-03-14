Critical Contrast: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.76 $277.00 million $4.80 21.51 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 22.93 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.88

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.58% 23.84% 6.95% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Science Applications International and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 6 2 0 2.11 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and several sensitive intelligence community agencies. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

