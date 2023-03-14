Critical Review: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) versus Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weis Markets and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.3%. Weis Markets pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Seven & i is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weis Markets and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.46 $125.20 million $4.66 17.31 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.24

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.67% 9.85% 6.48% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weis Markets beats Seven & i on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

