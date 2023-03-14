Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $28.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00053847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

