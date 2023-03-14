Cronos Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $24.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00067542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

