Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

