CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CTPT opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.85 million, a P/E ratio of 185.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CT Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09).

CT Property Trust Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

