CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON:CTPT opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.85 million, a P/E ratio of 185.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CT Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09).
CT Property Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for CT Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.