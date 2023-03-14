Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
CRIS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
