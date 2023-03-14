Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Down 8.4 %

CRIS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Curis

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

