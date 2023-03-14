Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $764.55 million and approximately $114.06 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00411275 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.33 or 0.27799486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,915,675,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,592,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

