CV SHOTS Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $10.87 million and $73.24 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00414257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.43 or 0.28001047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00401823 USD and is up 20.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.