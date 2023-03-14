cVault.finance Price Hits $6,692.77 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 220,015% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $6,692.77 or 0.25835838 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and $27,423.65 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00423196 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.18 or 0.28605250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

