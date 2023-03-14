Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

