Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 42.8% in February

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

Danaos Announces Dividend

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

