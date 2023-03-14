Daniel Alegre Sells 8,847 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. 5,388,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Activision Blizzard

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

