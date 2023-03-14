Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,903. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

