Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 849,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 194,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
