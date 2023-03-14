DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

