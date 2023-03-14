Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $398.22 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.86.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

