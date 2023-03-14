DeltaFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,231.25 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $23,231.25 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

