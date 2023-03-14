Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.30 ($10.00) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 5.7 %

LHA stock traded down €0.61 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.97 ($10.72). The company had a trading volume of 11,545,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of €11.16 ($12.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

