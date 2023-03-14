Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

