Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,348. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

