Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $48.31 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 10516735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

