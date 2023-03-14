Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.56.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 218.75%.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.