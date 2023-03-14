Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. 176,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

