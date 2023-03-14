Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 11,994,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,300,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 311,694 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 352,188 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

