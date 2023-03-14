Dogecoin Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and approximately $524.77 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00337463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

