Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,158 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.30% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,800.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

DFIN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Stories

