DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

DSL stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

