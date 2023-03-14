Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £140 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Jon Mortimore bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £140 ($170.63).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jon Mortimore acquired 72 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($182.52).

Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 139.10 ($1.70). 2,096,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.82. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.70 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 3,529.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

