Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Society Pass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Society Pass by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Society Pass Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

