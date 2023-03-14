Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

